Death toll from military plane crash in Ukraine rises to 25

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll from a military plane crash in Kharkiv Region has risen to 25 in Ukraine. The office of the country’s prosecutor general said in a statement that two people have been admitted to medical facilities in critical condition.

According to media reports citing Ukrainian Defense Ministry sources, the crash of the An-26 military aircraft was caused by an engine failure.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Services said, 27 people were aboard the plane that included crew and cadets from a nearby air force university.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said, a commission was being created to investigate the crash.