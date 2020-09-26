China remains non-committal on UNSC reforms sought by G-4 countries
Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs: MEA
India-China border faceoff ‘unprecedented situation’: Jaishankar
RBI suggests five-pillared approach to deal with cybersecurity issues in UCBs
Belarus: EU rejects Lukashenko inauguration as illegitimate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2020 03:39:40      انڈین آواز

Death toll from military plane crash in Ukraine rises to 25

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll from a military plane crash in Kharkiv Region has risen to 25 in Ukraine. The office of the country’s prosecutor general said in a statement that two people have been admitted to medical facilities in critical condition.

According to media reports citing Ukrainian Defense Ministry sources, the crash of the An-26 military aircraft was caused by an engine failure.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Services said, 27 people were aboard the plane that included crew and cadets from a nearby air force university.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said, a commission was being created to investigate the crash.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Gurpreet, Sanju named the AIFF players of the year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, and mid-fielder Sanju have been named the AIF ...

IPL: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu D ...

Australian cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

WEB DESK Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel today. The 59 ...

خبرنامہ

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

جرمنی:عدالت نے اذان پرعائد پابندی ختم کردی

اذان دینے پر یہ پابندی ایک مسیحی جوڑے کی شکایت پر عائد کی گئی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

WEB DESK A 106-year-old woman defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital in Thane district of Mahar ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!