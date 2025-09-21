The Indian Awaaz

Cricketers in Pink: SBI Life and BCCI Team Up to Tackle Breast Cancer Awareness

Sep 21, 2025

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA

In a powerful display of sport’s ability to drive social change, SBI Life Insurance has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to raise awareness about breast cancer through the ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ initiative. The collaboration took center stage as the Indian Women’s Cricket Team donned special pink jerseys during their One Day International (ODI) match against Australia, symbolizing a united front for women’s health.

The initiative aims to harness the massive reach of cricket to encourage conversations and action around breast self-examination and early detection. Ahead of the match, a special ceremony saw SBI Life and BCCI officials, alongside actress and breast cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry, hand over the pink jerseys to team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and players Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana.

Mr. M. Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer at SBI Life Insurance, highlighted the critical need for awareness, noting that many breast cancer cases in India are detected too late. “Our goal is to liberate individuals to live with confidence, and that includes being proactive about their health,” he said. “By combining early detection with financial planning, we reinforce that informed choices can save lives.”

The ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ campaign, first launched in 2019, focuses on educating women about the importance of regular self-checks. A key component of the initiative is ‘Project Hug of Life,’ which utilizes hot water bags engraved with 3D lumps to serve as a unique training tool.

To further amplify the message, the initiative was integrated into the match itself. For every 50 dot balls bowled, 200 underprivileged women will receive a ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ kit and guidance on breast self-examination, with support from the NGO PRADHAN. The ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ logo was also featured on the pitch mat, ensuring the message was central to the action.

The collaboration between SBI Life and BCCI underscores the shared belief that health discussions should move from hesitation to action. By blending the passion of cricket with a life-saving message, the initiative seeks to inspire lasting behavioral change and empower women to take simple, proactive steps for their well-being.

