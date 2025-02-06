The Indian Awaaz

CPI Condemns Trump’s Threat Against Gaza

Feb 6, 2025

Reaffirms Solidarity with the Palestinian Struggle

The Communist Party of India CPI has strongly condemned the recent statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he threatens to forcibly capture the Gaza Strip, violating the fundamental right of the Palestinian people to live in their homeland.

“This outrageous position exposes Trump’s true intentions—not only to sabotage the long-overdue two-state solution but also to facilitate the exploitation of Gaza’s natural gas and oil reserves for imperialist interests” party said in a statement.

For decades, the Palestinian people have endured brutal occupation, displacement, and war, with unwavering resistance against Israeli aggression backed by U.S. imperialism. Now, Trump’s reckless remarks make it clear that his agenda is to permanently undermine Palestinian sovereignty, further entrench Israeli occupation, and plunder the region’s resources to serve corporate profiteers.

The CPI stands in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for self-determination and independence. We reaffirm our commitment to the Palestinian cause and call upon the international community, progressive forces, and democratic nations to resist these nefarious designs. The only path to lasting peace in the region lies in an immediate ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, and the recognition of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The CPI urges the Indian government to take a firm stand against Trump’s war-mongering rhetoric and uphold India’s long-standing support for Palestine. We call upon peace-loving people across the world to unite in the fight against imperialist aggression and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian resistance.

