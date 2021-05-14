COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people

WEB DESK

Health officials in United States have recommended that fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks outside, even in large crowds. The US has seen a dramatic drop in new cases and deaths since providing immunizations.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC no longer recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds, and in many indoor settings.

The White House said on Twitter it was “big news” and added, “we’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line.”