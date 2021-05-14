Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
Health officials in United States have recommended that fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks outside, even in large crowds. The US has seen a dramatic drop in new cases and deaths since providing immunizations.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC no longer recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds, and in many indoor settings.

The White House said on Twitter it was “big news” and added, “we’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line.”

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

