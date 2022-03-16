COVID situation remains grim in China as it reports another 3300 fresh cases

AMN/ WEB DESK

Mainland China continues to grapple with the rising Omicron outbreak as COVID situation remains grim and complex with the detection of an Omicron sub-variant BA.2. China reported nearly 3300 new covid cases on Wednesday in 23 provinces and regions. Northeast China’s jilin reported more than 1800 new cases as announced by the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

At least 13 cities are under lockdown with nearly 40 million residents confined to their homes. Schools and colleges have been shut down in many cities and industrial activities are affected in Shenzhen. Authorities in Jilin have stepped up their efforts to erect makeshift hospitals and isolation facilities for the new cases.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said during her visit to the province on Tuesday, the epidemic prevention in Northeast China’s Jilin Province is at its toughest moments and the local government must curb the viral spread resolutely and realize the dynamic-zero target as soon as possible.

Jilin has seen a record high of over 8,000 cases in last 15 days. Mainland China has added more than 15000 cases in last two weeks. The national health commission yesterday said, covid situation in China is grim and complex.

China has updated its diagnosis and treatment playbook for COVID-19, including isolating mild cases rather than taking them to hospitals, changing the criteria for patients to be discharged from hospitals and adding antigen testing for detection.

Amid this surge, NHC said, over 3.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday