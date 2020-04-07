COVID-19: PM Modi calls up Swedish PM, Kings of Bahrain and Oman

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephone conversation today with Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the steps being taken in their countries for controlling its health and economic impacts.

Mr Modi and Mr Lofven also agreed on the potential for collaboration and data sharing between Indian and Swedish researchers and scientists, which would also contribute to the global efforts against COVID-19.

The two leaders promised to provide necessary facilitation and assistance for each other’s citizens, who may be stranded. They also agreed that officials would remain in touch to optimise availability of medical supplies for fighting COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain today. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences, including on logistics chains and financial markets. They agreed that their officials will remain in regular touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

The King assured Prime Minister of his personal attention to the welfare of the large Indian community in Bahrain, during the present health crisis. Mr Modi expressed his appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik. The two leaders discussed the health and economic challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken by their countries to respond to it. They agreed that both countries would extend all possible support to each other in dealing with the crisis.

The Sultan of Oman assured Mr Modi about the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Oman in the present situation. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the recent support provided by Government of India to Omani citizens in India.

Prime Minister reiterated his condolences for the demise of Sultan Qaboos. He conveyed his best wishes for Sultan Haitham’s reign and for the peace and prosperity of the people of Oman. He stressed that India regards Oman as a very important part of its extended neighborhood.