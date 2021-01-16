Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 96.56 per cent

WEB DESK

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 96.56 per cent. A total of 16 thousand 977 COVID patients recovered during the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has gone up to over one crore one lakh and 79 thousand 715. The Health Ministry said, the actual caseload currently comprises only 2 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is two lakh 11 thousand 33.

During the past 24 hours, 15 thousand 158 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to one crore five lakh 42 thousand 841. The Ministry said, currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.44 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 175 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 52 thousand 93. According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than eight lakh three thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 18 crore 57 lakh.