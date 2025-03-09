Colombia: Heavy rains triggered landslide in Pasto

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rains triggered a landslide in southwest Colombia, killing at least one person. According to the mayor of Pasto, the victim was swept away in his vehicle. The Colombian National Risk Management Unit reported that three people remain missing, while 38 others have been rescued. The landslide affected more than 200 people and damaged 65 homes. Authorities deployed heavy machinery to clear blocked roads and restore water service, which was disrupted in a popular tourist area near La Cocha Lagoon.