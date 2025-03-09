Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Colombia: Heavy rains triggered landslide in Pasto

Mar 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rains triggered a landslide in southwest Colombia, killing at least one person. According to the mayor of Pasto, the victim was swept away in his vehicle. The Colombian National Risk Management Unit reported that three people remain missing, while 38 others have been rescued. The landslide affected more than 200 people and damaged 65 homes. Authorities deployed heavy machinery to clear blocked roads and restore water service, which was disrupted in a popular tourist area near La Cocha Lagoon.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death toll from clashes in Syria’s coastal region reaches over 1,000

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel to send delegation to Doha tomorrow to advance negotiations for renewing Gaza ceasefire

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Carolina woman arrested for Wildfire that scorched 2,000 Acres

Mar 9, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Distributes Appointment Letters to Over 51,000 Newly Recruited Teachers

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वक्फ संपत्तियों की सुरक्षा हमारा धार्मिक कर्तव्य है: मौलाना अरशद मदनी

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Colombia: Heavy rains triggered landslide in Pasto

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death toll from clashes in Syria’s coastal region reaches over 1,000

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!