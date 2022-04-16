CM Kejriwal appeals for peace in Jahangirpuri

AMN / NEW DELHI

Following reports of violence in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today appealed to the people to maintain peace. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, he said the country cannot progress without peace. “Everyone needs to maintain peace and order. If required, there are the police and agencies. The central government is responsible for maintaining peace here. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace,” he said.Ads by

Mr Kejriwal, in a second tweet, said that he has spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.

“Spoke to Hon’ble LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi CP and Special CP Deependra Pathak and instructed them strictly to maintain law and order.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence, sources said.

Delhi Police Commissioner has said that the situation is now under control and strict action will be taken against the miscreants for disrupting peace. Patrolling has been increased in the area.

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched, police said.

Warning of strict action against rioters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Citizens are requested not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media, he tweeted.