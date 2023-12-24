इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2023 11:51:57      انڈین آواز

Chirag Sen enters men’s singles final of Senior National Badminton Championships in Guwahati

In Badminton, Chirag Sen fought off a strong challenge from Kiran George, securing a 21-18, 21-18 victory as he advanced into the men’s singles final of the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships 2023 in Guwahati on 23rd Dec 2023, Saturday. He will now face Tharun M, who defeated Bharat Raghav 21-11, 16-21, 21-19 in a closely contested match. Bhargav, who had defeated tournament top seed Lakshya Sen 21-15, 10-21, 21-17 in the quarter-final last evening, set up the semi-final match against Tharun.

In the women’s singles category, both semi-final encounters witnessed upsets, Tanvi Sharma overcame eighth-seeded Isharani Baruah 21-15, 20-22, 21-14, while Haryana’s Anmol Kharb upset Ashmita Chaliha 21-17, 21-19. The fresh winners of the 2023 Odisha Masters, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, cruised into the mixed doubles final with a comfortable 21-11, 21-13 victory over Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang.

They will now face the pair of Nitin Kumar and Navdha Manglam, who clinched a hard-fought victory over H.V. Nithin and Maneesha K. with a score of 10-21, 21-18, 21-19. In the women’s doubles category, the Maharashtrian pair of Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi defeated P. Amrutha and Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar 21-11, 21-11 to secure a spot in the final. The duo will face the third-seeded pair of Priya Devi Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, who registered a 21-13, 21-11 win over Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prerana Alvekar. All final matches are scheduled to be played on 24th Dec 2023, Sunday.

