Anurag Thakur seeks support of all people to make Country Sporting Super Bharat in 2047

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur called upon the people especially the senior sports personalities to come up and register on the My Bharat Portal platform as volunteers and also encourage the youth to join the platform. Anybody can post the videos of the talented youth from any part of the country on this platform. The Minister assured that such talents will be taken care of by the Government. He also asked the star players to spent at least two hours in a week in their area with the youth and train them. 

The Minister was speaking after visiting the Lakshyam Academy in Bengaluru run by senior sports personalities like Dhanraj Pillai, Arjun Hallappa and others. He appreciated their initiative and also called upon others to come up with such facilities for the betterment of the standards of sports in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Minister during his visit to the SAI sports centre in the city, said that he envisions Bengaluru becoming the Sports Hub of India, citing favorable weather and top-notch sports infrastructure. He commended the city’s passion for various sports, including cricket, football, and athletics. He also appreciated veteran athletes for proactively establishing academies, sharing knowledge, and contributing to India’s growing prominence in sports. 

فرانس کے صدر ایمینویل میخوں اِس مرتبہ 75 ویں یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میں مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

