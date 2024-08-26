Chirag Paswan re-elected as president of Lok Janshakti Party for 5 years

Union Minister Chirag Paswan was today re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years.

The decision was taken unanimously at the party national executive meeting in Ranchi.

Chirag Paswan said the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu Kashmir and Jharkhand were also discussed in the meeting.

Mr Paswan said that in Jharkhand, the party may contest the polls either with national alliance partner BJP or on its own.

