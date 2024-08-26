THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

Chirag Paswan re-elected as president of Lok Janshakti Party for 5 years

Aug 25, 2024

Union Minister Chirag Paswan was today re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years.
The decision was taken unanimously at the party national executive meeting in Ranchi.
Chirag Paswan said the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu Kashmir and Jharkhand were also discussed in the meeting.
Mr Paswan said that in Jharkhand, the party may contest the polls either with national alliance partner BJP or on its own.

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tripura: NDRF troops carry out rescue operations in flood ravaged areas

August 25, 2024
POLITICS

Chirag Paswan re-elected as president of Lok Janshakti Party for 5 years

August 25, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah stresses need to dismantle network of illegal narcotics trade in a ruthless manner

August 25, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Rajnath Singh invites American defence companies to set up units in India

August 25, 2024