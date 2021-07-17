PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Consistent decline in daily active cases of Covid -19: Health Ministry
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
80 dead, many missing in Germany after floods
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2021 05:31:02      انڈین آواز

Chinar Corps observed 50th Anniversary of Vijay Diwas

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar based Chinar Corps observed 50th Anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which is being celebrated as Swarnim Vijay Varsh, by paying tributes to valiant soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war.

50 years ago, on December 16, over 93,000 Pakistani troops under the command of Lieutenant General AAK Niazi raised the white flags and surrendered unconditionally at Dhaka in the presence of commanders of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

To commemorate the decisive and historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan’s Armed Forces in December 1971 and to pay homage to the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (Victory Flame), a solemn wreath laying ceremony was held at war memorial Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

The event commenced with recitations of prayers for the departed Martyrs by Dharm gurus of all religions and thereafter, the wreath laying ceremony was started by junior most Sepoy and Subedar Major of Headquarters Chinar Corps, followed by 1971 war Veterans, General Officer Commanding 31 Sub Area, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Chinar Corps, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps.

The year 2021 has been named as “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” by Government of India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

Indian hockey has a chance to break 41-year Jinx at Olympics: Former captain Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Four-time Olympian and former captain Dhanraj Pillay says that Indian hockey ...

خبرنامہ

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

وارانسی میں وزیر اعظم نے کئی ترقیاتی پروجیکٹوں کا افتتاح اترپردیش سرمایہ کاری کا ایک اہم مقام:مودی کیا۔

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ وزیر اعلیٰ یوگی آدتیہ ...

بھارت کا سائنس کے شعبے میں دنیا کا سرکردہ ملک بننا طے: ڈاکٹر جتیندر سنگھ

سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی محکمے کے وزیر ڈاکٹر جتیندر سنگھ نے کہا ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed during clashes in Afghanistan

WEB DESK Reuters photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed during clashes in Afg ...

Jamia mourns tragic death of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today deeply mourned the tragic and untimely death of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz