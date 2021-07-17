AMN

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar based Chinar Corps observed 50th Anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which is being celebrated as Swarnim Vijay Varsh, by paying tributes to valiant soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war.

50 years ago, on December 16, over 93,000 Pakistani troops under the command of Lieutenant General AAK Niazi raised the white flags and surrendered unconditionally at Dhaka in the presence of commanders of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

To commemorate the decisive and historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan’s Armed Forces in December 1971 and to pay homage to the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (Victory Flame), a solemn wreath laying ceremony was held at war memorial Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

The event commenced with recitations of prayers for the departed Martyrs by Dharm gurus of all religions and thereafter, the wreath laying ceremony was started by junior most Sepoy and Subedar Major of Headquarters Chinar Corps, followed by 1971 war Veterans, General Officer Commanding 31 Sub Area, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Chinar Corps, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps.

The year 2021 has been named as “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” by Government of India.