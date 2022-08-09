China using military drills as ‘excuse’ to prepare for invasion, says Taiwan Minister

AMN / WEB DESK

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister has said that China was using the military drills as an excuse to prepare for an invasion on the self-ruled island. The Drill was launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit as an excuse. Taiwan said today that China is conducting large-scale military exercises, missile launches and cyber attacks, a disinformation campaign and economic coercion in an attempt to weaken public morale in the country.

China’s Eastern Theatre Command announced on Monday that it would conduct fresh joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations.

As Ms. Pelosi left the region last Friday, China also ditched some lines of communication with the United States, including theatre level military talks and discussions on climate change.