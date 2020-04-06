China reports 39 new Corona virus cases

AMN

China has reported 39 new Corona virus cases, including 38 imported ones, as the number of asymptomatic cases also surged. The health officials today said, it has raised concern of a second wave of the COVID-19 infections mainly from Chinese returning home.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) today said that one new domestic COVID-19 case and 38 imported cases were reported from across the country yesterday. The health official warned that the Chinese capital will probably remain under long-term Corona virus epidemic and there is no chance to call off Beijing’s prevention and control work in a short time.

Imported cases were on the rise as China is currently airlifting a large number of stranded Chinese nationals from different countries through chartered flights. The NHC said, overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 81,708 yesterday and 3,331 people died of the disease.