China disregard of border pacts casting shadow on ties with India: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, China has disregarded the border pacts with India. He said, the Galwan Valley standoff has been casting a shadow as ties between the two nations continue to go through a very difficult phase.

Addressing the Indian community at Sau Paulo in Brazil on Sunday, Dr. Jaishankar said, it is no secret that, India China relations are going through a very difficult phase mainly because we have agreements with China going back to the 1990s, which prohibit amassing of troops in the border areas. He said, China has disregarded that. Dr Jaishankar said that a relationship cannot be a one-way street and mutual respect has to be there in order to sustain it. He said, China is the neighbour, everybody wants to get along with their neighbour but on reasonable terms.

Recalling the success of Operation Ganga during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the External Affairs Minister said, this is an India which is capable of big things. He said, as India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, the mood in the country is very optimistic.

Dr Jaishankar met the Indian community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo on the first leg of a three-nation visit to Latin American countries including Argentina and Paraguay.

Jaishankar also thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge between Brazil and India. He said, India-Brazil ties are defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, he began the Latin American visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo.

During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, External Affairs Minister will call on the top leadership in all three countries.