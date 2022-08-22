FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2022 09:39:27      انڈین آواز

China disregard of border pacts casting shadow on ties with India: Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, China has disregarded the border pacts with India. He said, the Galwan Valley standoff has been casting a shadow as ties between the two nations continue to go through a very difficult phase.

Addressing the Indian community at Sau Paulo in Brazil on Sunday, Dr. Jaishankar said, it is no secret that, India China relations are going through a very difficult phase mainly because we have agreements with China going back to the 1990s, which prohibit amassing of troops in the border areas. He said, China has disregarded that. Dr Jaishankar said that a relationship cannot be a one-way street and mutual respect has to be there in order to sustain it. He said, China is the neighbour, everybody wants to get along with their neighbour but on reasonable terms.

Recalling the success of Operation Ganga during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the External Affairs Minister said, this is an India which is capable of big things. He said, as India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, the mood in the country is very optimistic.

Dr Jaishankar met the Indian community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo on the first leg of a three-nation visit to Latin American countries including Argentina and Paraguay.

Jaishankar also thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge between Brazil and India. He said, India-Brazil ties are defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, he began the Latin American visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo.

During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, External Affairs Minister will call on the top leadership in all three countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play in scheduled football tournaments

SPORTS DESK The Sports Ministry has requested International Football Federation (FIFA) and Asian Football C ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart