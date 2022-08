AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Raipur today. During his Raipur visit, Mr. Shah will also deliver a speech at at the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, on a book — Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery.

The book is a collection of articles written by experts. He will chair a meeting of BJP leaders at the party’s state office Kushabhau Thakre Parisar in Raipur.