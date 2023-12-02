Chess: Vaishali Rameshbabu makes history by becoming India’s third Female Grandmaster

In a historic achievement for Indian chess, Vaishali Rameshbabu secured her grandmaster title by crossing 2,500 International Chess Federation (FIDE) ranking points during the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain on Friday (1st December 2023.

Vaishali has defeated Turkish Tamer Tarik Selbes (2238) in the second round to surpass rating and has started the tournament with two consecutive wins.

She has now become the third Indian female player to achieve this prestigious title, joining the elite company of Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli.