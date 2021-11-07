Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Chennai Receives Heaviest Rainfall of Season; Flood Alert Issued

AMN / WEB DESK

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai and its suburban areas overnight and it continues, with waterlogging all around. Local authorities on Sunday sounded a flood alert as two city reservoirs are set to be opened. With 215 mm, Chennai has recorded one of the heaviest rain since 2015

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for coastal districts in Tamil Nadu on November 10 and 11.

The city has recorded about 14cm of rain in the last 10 hours. The civic body officials, along with the metro water and PWD, are discussing if water should be released from Chembarabakkam lake. Evacuations are underway in Anna Nagar area, especially in Sathya Nagar. Civic body officials in the Kolathur area are inspecting the areas.

“Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile, it is also the highest rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm,” weather expert Pradeep John said in a tweet on Friday.

Chennai received the heaviest rainfall since 2015 even as heavy showers continued to lash parts of the city and its suburban areas overnight. … “Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai.

