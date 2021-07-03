Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS ARE ARCHITECTS OF ECONOMY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / Kota

Lauding the role of Chartered Accountants as the architects of the economy and nation’s financial guide, Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla said that they have made an immense contribution to nation building.

Mr Om Birla presided over the National Tax Convention organized by the Central India Regional Council (CIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized here Friday.

At the outset, Mr Birla congratulated Chartered Accountants on the recent occasion of Chartered Accountants Day which is observed on July 1 every year. Mr Birla commended the ICAI and all its members and affiliates for their outstanding professionalism, dedication and service to the nation. 

Mr Birla said that Chartered Accountants work towards economic development of the nation and play a key role in bringing transparency in the economy. Lauding the role of Chartered Accountants as the architects of the economy and nation’s financial guide, Mr Birla said that they have made an immense contribution to nation building.

Speaking about the nation’s taxation system, Mr Birla said that Chartered Accountants are the guardians of the nation’s economy. He also observed that in spite of difficulties, the ‘One Nation One Tax’ system has been implemented in national interest and chartered accountants play an important role in this.

Referring to the outstanding service and dedication of Chartered Accountants during the difficult time of the global pandemic, Mr Birla said that despite the damage caused to the economy by the COVID pandemic, they worked diligently to strengthen our economy once again.

He appealed to Chartered Accountants to ensure that the administration of companies is as per the law and that they perform their financial duties in an ethical manner. Observing that chartered accountants are specialists in financial matters, Mr Birla urged them to use their professional skills for the development and prosperity of the nation. He hoped that they continue to be in touch with public representatives and share their knowledge and experience with them. He said that such an interaction will help lawmakers to make an effective contribution towards the enactment of laws in the  economic and financial area. He observed that  this will, in turn make our taxation system more transparent and uncomplicated for taxpayers and help in  economic growth and employment generation in the country.

