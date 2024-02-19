इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2024 10:08:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ceremonial Launch of 1300 Houses in Sri Lanka’s Plantation Estates Under Indian Housing Project Phase IV

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The ceremonial launch of construction of 1300 houses under Phase IV of Indian Housing Project was held in Colombo today. High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha joined President of Sri Lanka,  Ranil Wickremesinghe in the virtual launch. The houses would be constructed in 45 plantation estates across 10 Districts of Sri Lanka. Government of India has committed to construct 10,000 houses for plantation workers who are Indian Origin Tamils under this Phase of IHP, which is spread across Sri Lanka’s six different Provinces.

The announcement of Phase – IV of IHP was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the plantation regions of Sri Lanka in 2017. Foundation stone for this Phase of IHP was laid virtually in November 2023 by Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, along with President Ranil Wickremesinghe during her visit to Sri Lanka.

Government of India’s total commitment under the flagship IHP currently stands at 60,000 houses.  In first two phases, 46,000 houses were covered in Northern and Eastern Provinces.

Indian origin Tamil community and plantation regions have been of specific focus under Government of India’s development cooperation partnership with Sri Lanka. The overall portfolio of grant projects alone stands at more than SLR 30 billion. In addition to 14,000 houses, another landmark project in the plantation region is the construction of a multi- specialty hospital in Dickoya. A multi – sectoral package of SLR 3 billion was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023, during the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India, in order to mark 200 years of arrival of Indian origin Tamil community to Sri Lanka.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart