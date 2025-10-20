Centre Sanctions ₹1,950 Cr aid for Karnataka, Maharashtra for Flood Relief

Last Updated on October 20, 2025 12:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Centre has approved advance release of over one thousand 950 crore rupees as second installment of Central share of State Disaster Response Fund-SDRF to Karnataka and Maharashtra for the year 2025-26. The amount was approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Out of the total amount, over 384 crore rupees was approved for Karnataka and one thousand 566 crore rupees for Maharashtra to provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during South-West monsoon this year.

Home Ministry in a statement said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central Government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to states affected by flood, landslides and cloudburst. The Ministry added that this year, Central government has already released more than 13 thousand 603 crore rupees to 27 States under SDRF and 2 thousand 189 crore rupees under NDRF to 15 States. It added that in addition, over 4 thousand 571 crore rupees were released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to 21 States and 372 crore rupees from National Disaster Mitigation Fund to nine States.

The Ministry further stated that Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslides, cloudburst affected States. It said, during this year’s monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of NDRF in the 30 States and Union Territories for rescue and relief operations.