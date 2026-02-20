Centre releases ₹137 crore to strengthen Rural Local Bodies in Goa, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Uttarakhand

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Government has released over 137 crore rupees under the 15th Finance Commission Grants to strengthen Rural Local Bodies in Goa, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Uttarakhand for the current fiscal year. Ministry of Panchayati Raj has said that the release covers allocations pertaining to different financial years and aims to further strengthen rural local governance. Around 11.60 crore rupees have been released as the second instalment of Untied Grants for 2023-24 for Goa, and 27 crore rupees have been released as second instalment of Untied Grants for 2021-22 for Meghalaya. Total grants also include 6.60 crore rupees released as the second instalment of Untied Grants for 2025-26 for Sikkim and 89.41 crore rupees as first instalment of Untied Grants for 2025-26 for Uttarakhand.

Untied Grants will be utilized by Rural Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions for location-specific felt needs, under the Twenty-Nine subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.