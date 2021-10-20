Centre asks States to enhance second dose coverage of COVID vaccination

AMN

The Centre has asked States and Union Territories to identify and prioritize districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage for focused action and explore requirements for mobilization efforts, addressing local challenges, need for additional Vaccination Centres and improving access in rural areas.

They have been also urged to share their strategies to enhance second dose coverage. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of States and UTs. Highlighting that the nation is close to administering a billion doses, he congratulated them States and UTs on their effort to vaccinate all citizens.

During the meeting which was held through video conferencing, it was highlighted that a sizeable number of beneficiaries who are eligible have not received their second dose and states and UTs were urged to focus on it. It was pointed out that many States have adequate doses to vaccinate those people who are awaiting their second dose and the Centre is in a position to provide additional vaccine doses.

The Health Ministry has issued various SOPs over the last one year for International Travel and it is in the process of reviewing the guidelines in consultation with all stakeholders. States and UTs were also urged to share their suggestions.