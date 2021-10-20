Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2021 01:16:37      انڈین آواز

Centre asks States to enhance second dose coverage of COVID vaccination

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Centre has asked States and Union Territories to identify and prioritize districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage for focused action and explore requirements for mobilization efforts, addressing local challenges, need for additional Vaccination Centres and improving access in rural areas.

They have been also urged to share their strategies to enhance second dose coverage. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of States and UTs. Highlighting that the nation is close to administering a billion doses, he congratulated them States and UTs on their effort to vaccinate all citizens.

During the meeting which was held through video conferencing, it was highlighted that a sizeable number of beneficiaries who are eligible have not received their second dose and states and UTs were urged to focus on it. It was pointed out that many States have adequate doses to vaccinate those people who are awaiting their second dose and the Centre is in a position to provide additional vaccine doses.

The Health Ministry has issued various SOPs over the last one year for International Travel and it is in the process of reviewing the guidelines in consultation with all stakeholders. States and UTs were also urged to share their suggestions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

In-form Amandeep starts favourite in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 19 October: In-form Amandeep Drall, is all set for an encore, having won at Ch ...

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz