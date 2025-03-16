Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Centre announces development of 2 major Electronics Manufacturing Clusters in Tamil Nadu

Mar 16, 2025

AMN / CHENNAI

Union Minister for Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the development of two major Electronics Manufacturing Clusters in Tamil Nadu.

These clusters, with an investment of 1,112 crore rupees, will be established at Pillai Pakkam and Manallur. The initiative aims to strengthen India’s position in the global Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics’ new manufacturing facility in Chennai yesterday. Mr Vaishnaw said that spread across 15 acres, this facility will play a key role in boosting Tamil Nadu’s electronics manufacturing industry and supporting India’s ambition of achieving a 500 billion ESDM market.

The Union Minister also highlighted how Tamil Nadu has emerged as a major hub for electronics manufacturing, benefiting from increased government support and a railway budget exceeding 6,000 crore rupees. Mr Vaishnaw said, India’s electronics manufacturing sector is growing rapidly. Thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are positioning India as a global manufacturing hub. Tamil Nadu is a key beneficiary of this growth, he added.

