Adani resumes full-scale power supply to Bangladesh

Irfan Rahman / Dhaka

India’s Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL) has resumed full-scale electricity supply to Bangladesh following a request from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to meet rising demand during Ramadan and the upcoming summer.



On Monday, APJL supplied around 1,362 MW against its 1,496 MW capacity, according to BPDB data. The company had previously halted one of its two 750 MW units in November 2024 due to an unpaid bill of $850 million, warning of a full shutdown. However, after BPDB paid $170 million through Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Adani continued partial supply.



To clear the backlog, BPDB has been paying Adani around $85 million per month, exceeding monthly dues. Recently, Adani proposed settling the remaining $800 million by June 2025, offering to waive late-payment surcharges for January–June 2025 if payments remain timely.

Under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), delayed payments incur a 2% monthly surcharge, compounding to around 27% annually. The deal, signed in 2017 under the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, has faced criticism, with Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) calling for a review or cancellation. Despite BPDB’s request to renegotiate, the terms remain unchanged.