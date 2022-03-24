Centre advises States to continue focus on five-fold strategy of Test-Track Treat-Vaccination

AMN

Centre has written to States saying there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. In a letter to all States and UTs, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the state enforcement machinery should effectively enforce the norms of COVID Appropriate Behaviour like wearing face masks and maintaining safe physical distancing in all public areas. A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid cases across the country is being observed for the last two months.

Health Secretary cautioned that there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

The Centre has asked States and UTs to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID and to ensure effective compliance with various advisories issued by Union Health Ministry. It said that there should be a constant review of emerging data of new cases at the district level based on a sustained and critical level of testing to facilitate evidence-based decisions for restrictions. Such decisions should be taken at State or UT level after proper analysis of the local situation, such as the emergence of new cases, case positivity, population affected, the geographical spread of cases and hospital infrastructure preparedness.