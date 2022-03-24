FreeCurrencyRates.com

Centre advises States to continue focus on five-fold strategy of Test-Track Treat-Vaccination

Centre has written to States saying there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. In a letter to all States and UTs, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the state enforcement machinery should effectively enforce the norms of COVID Appropriate Behaviour like wearing face masks and maintaining safe physical distancing in all public areas. A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid cases across the country is being observed for the last two months.

Health Secretary cautioned that there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

The Centre has asked States and UTs to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID and to ensure effective compliance with various advisories issued by Union Health Ministry. It said that there should be a constant review of emerging data of new cases at the district level based on a sustained and critical level of testing to facilitate evidence-based decisions for restrictions. Such decisions should be taken at State or UT level after proper analysis of the local situation, such as the emergence of new cases, case positivity, population affected, the geographical spread of cases and hospital infrastructure preparedness.

Flattered to have been retained by Rajasthan Royals ;  Jos Buttler

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 23 March :  England batter Jos Butler says that he is flattered to h ...

Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable  sets  new  National  Record

Harpal Singh Bedi Thiruvananthapuram, 23 March : Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable stole the limelight as h ...

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

