The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CCI approves acquisition of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by Torrent Pharma Ltd

Oct 22, 2025

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 12:28 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved the proposed acquisition of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited with voluntary modifications.

The proposed combination relates to acquisition of shareholding by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Acquirer) in J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (Target) and the subsequent amalgamation of the Target with the Acquirer (Proposed Combination) (Acquirer and Target are collectively the ‘Parties’).

The Acquirer is the flagship company of the Torrent group and is inter alia engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations (FDFs) across therapeutic segments.

The Target is inter alia engaged in business of manufacturing and marketing of diverse range of FDFs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and also provides Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services.

The Commission approved the Proposed Combination subject to compliance of voluntary modifications offered by the Parties.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Diwali Muhurat Trading: Sensex Crosses 84,400, Nifty Rises 25 Points

Oct 21, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India’s BSNL stops bandwidth imports from Bangladesh

Oct 21, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

China Files WTO Case Against India’s Green Tech Subsidies

Oct 21, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CCI approves acquisition of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by Torrent Pharma Ltd

22 October 2025 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS POLITICS

Bihar Elections: Is Prashant Kishor Game-Changer or the Illusionist?

22 October 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi, extends Diwali greetings

21 October 2025 11:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

राजनाथ सिंह: सेना और पुलिस का लक्ष्‍य एक ही है और वह है राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा बनाए रखना

21 October 2025 10:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments