The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Diwali Muhurat Trading: Sensex Crosses 84,400, Nifty Rises 25 Points

Oct 21, 2025

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 10:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) conducted muhurat trading on the occasion of Diwali, marking the beginning of new Samvat 2082. Both the indices ended today’s special trading session with marginal gains. The Sensex increased 63 points to close at 84 thousand 426, while the NSE Nifty added 25 points to settle at 25 thousand 869. Meanwhile, the broader market at the Bombay Stock Exchange remained in positive zone. The Mid-Cap index advanced over 0.2 per cent and Small-Cap index climbed 0.9 per cent.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CCI approves acquisition of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by Torrent Pharma Ltd

Oct 22, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India’s BSNL stops bandwidth imports from Bangladesh

Oct 21, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

China Files WTO Case Against India’s Green Tech Subsidies

Oct 21, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CCI approves acquisition of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by Torrent Pharma Ltd

22 October 2025 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS POLITICS

Bihar Elections: Is Prashant Kishor Game-Changer or the Illusionist?

22 October 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi, extends Diwali greetings

21 October 2025 11:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

राजनाथ सिंह: सेना और पुलिस का लक्ष्‍य एक ही है और वह है राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा बनाए रखना

21 October 2025 10:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments