Diwali Muhurat Trading: Sensex Crosses 84,400, Nifty Rises 25 Points

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) conducted muhurat trading on the occasion of Diwali, marking the beginning of new Samvat 2082. Both the indices ended today’s special trading session with marginal gains. The Sensex increased 63 points to close at 84 thousand 426, while the NSE Nifty added 25 points to settle at 25 thousand 869. Meanwhile, the broader market at the Bombay Stock Exchange remained in positive zone. The Mid-Cap index advanced over 0.2 per cent and Small-Cap index climbed 0.9 per cent.