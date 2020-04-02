CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams only for 29 subjects amid COVID-19 situation

AMN

In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations only for 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, he has advised the board in this regard. He said, for rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon.

He has also directed CBSE to promote all students of classes one to eight to the next class in view of COVID-19 situation. The Minister said, the students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted to the next class based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests and term exams conducted so far. Those Class 9 and 11 students not promoted this time, can appear in school based tests online or offline.