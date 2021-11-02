India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
CBI registers case against cops in Kanpur businessman death case

AMN

A month after the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta, the central agency has registered a case in the matter.

The CBI has registered a case against the Uttar Pradesh police personnel who allegedly assaulted and murdered 38-year-old property dealer Manish Gupta during a raid at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

So far, the case has been probed by the UP Police’s special investigation team (SIT). Six officials have been booked in a murder case and suspended from service. Although they were initially absconding, all the accused were arrested in October.

The home department in the Uttar Pradesh government informed on Twitter on October 1, “As per the instructions of the chief minister, a recommendation has been sent to the Government of India to initiate an investigation by the CBI.”

Additionally, the home department had stated that instructions were given to provide the wife of the deceased with a job in the Kanpur Development Authority. The family would be given financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh, the UP government said.

In addition, on behalf of his Samajwadi Party (SP), chief Akhilesh Yadav had also promised Rs 20 lakh as financial aid.

