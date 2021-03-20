CBI conducts searches at Central govt organisations in 25 states, UTs

WEB DESK

Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted nationwide joint surprise checks at premises of Central government Department and Organisations in more than 25 States and Union Territories.

The joint surprise checks were conducted in the premises of around 30 Departments and Organizations of the Government of India. These joint surprise checks were conducted to unearth any wrong-doing at places which are prone to corruptible practices while rendering services or implementing projects of the Government of India, at the cutting edge level.

Various cities and towns where the surprise checks were conducted include Shillong, Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, Agra, Allahabad, Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Goa, Coimbatore, Manali, Mumbai, Howrah, Delhi, Bangalore; Hyderabad; Jaipur, Vishakhapatnam, Patna, Ranchi, Dhanbad and Cochin.

The Departments where surprise checks were conducted by the CBI include Food Corporation of India, Railways, BSNL, GST, Postal Department, CSD Godown, North Coal Fields Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation, CPWD and Military Engineering Service.