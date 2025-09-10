CBI Arrests Security Officer/ Manager of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Bribery Case

Inder Vashisth

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 7 accused, including Security Officer/Manager (Mining), Clerk Grade-III, and Security Guard all of Giddi C Colliery Project, Argada Area, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), and four private persons in bribery case.

CBI registered the case against Security Officer/Manager (Mining), Clerk Grade-III and Security Guard all of Giddi C Colliery Project, Argada Area, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), and five private persons on allegations that the accused public servants of CCL allowed the coal lifter to lift coal illegally during the road sale of coal by extracting of bribe.

Today, all the accused persons are being produced before the Ld. Court of Special Judge, CBI, Ranchi, for obtaining judicial custody for custodial interrogation.

The case is under active investigation.

Name of the arrested accused:

Anil Kumar, Security Officer/Manager (Mining) of Giddi C Colliery Project, Argada Area, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL),

Deepak Kumar, Clerk Grade-III of Giddi C Colliery Project, Argada Area, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL),

Naresh Kumar, Security Guard of Giddi C Colliery Project, Argada Area, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL),

Md. Saddam (Private Person), Israel Ansari (Private Person), Md. Tabarak (Private Person),