Canadian PM Trudeau Warns of Strong Response to US Tariffs as Trade Tensions Rise

Mar 1, 2025
Canadian PM Trudeau Warns of Strong Response to US Tariffs as Trade Tensions Rise

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned of an immediate and extremely strong response if the United States imposes tariffs on Canada. This comes amid rising trade tensions, with US President Donald Trump planning to implement 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting March 4. Trudeau stated that his government would take all necessary measures to prevent the tariffs.

Earlier yesterday, Trump announced his plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday, in addition to doubling the 10 percent universal tariff charged on imports from China.

