Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance till govt completes review of Section 124A: SC asks Centre

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to inform it by Wednesday whether the registration of future sedition cases can be kept in abeyance till it completes the reconsideration process with respect to the sedition law. A bench of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the Central Government what it proposes to do about pending and future sedition cases as the Centre decided to re-examine the validity of Section 124A of the IPC.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said he will discuss it with the government and suggested that there can be guidelines on the issue until the government reconsiders the issue. The bench posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law. In a fresh affidavit, the Centre yesterday told the apex court that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A and requested it not to take up the case till the matter is examined by the government.