Campaign Heats Up in Bihar as Top Leaders Trade Barbs Over Jobs, and Corruption

By Our Correspondents / Patna

As Assembly elections coming closer in Bihar, political temperatures have soared across the state. Star campaigners from both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) fanned out to every corner of Bihar today, holding massive rallies and making ambitious promises to voters. Issues of development, employment, caste-based census, and migration dominated the day’s high-voltage political discourse.

The day’s most striking attacks came from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP’s star campaigner, who addressed a packed rally in Samastipur. Shah took sharp aim at the opposition, declaring that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress had “no moral right” to talk about Bihar’s development. “For decades, Lalu Prasad’s family has been entangled in scams — fodder scam, flood relief scam, land-for-jobs scam — you name it,” Shah alleged, amid loud cheers from supporters. He went on to call the opposition alliance a “Thagbandhan — a coalition of fraudsters,” claiming the Congress was itself tainted by scams worth over ₹12 lakh crore.

Later, in his addresses at Darbhanga and Begusarai, the Home Minister said that only the BJP-JD(U) alliance could ensure progress, jobs, and stability in Bihar, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “double-engine government” as the key to Bihar’s growth.

On the other side, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leading the Janata Dal (United) campaign, spoke at a massive rally in Rajgir. In an emphatic speech, he promised to provide one crore jobs for Bihar’s youth over the next five years if the NDA is voted back to power. “Employment and education will remain our top priorities,” Nitish assured, adding that his government had already launched skill development and women empowerment schemes that changed rural Bihar’s face.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan launched its most forceful counter-offensive yet. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing his first major rally of the campaign at Loam in Darbhanga, said that Bihar’s youth deserve change, not slogans. He announced that the alliance’s special manifesto for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) would be implemented “in letter and spirit.” Gandhi accused the NDA of neglecting rural development and failing to control inflation and migration.

The alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, struck an emotional chord during his rally in Singheshwar, Madhepura. “When I was Deputy Chief Minister, in just 17 months, we gave five lakh government jobs,” he said. “Nitish Kumar had twenty years to change Bihar — give me just one chance, and I will transform this state forever.” His remarks were met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

With leaders from both camps firing on all cylinders, Bihar’s political battle has entered its most intense phase. Analysts say the contest is tightening, with youth employment, rural development, and caste equations likely to determine the outcome. As rallies, roadshows, and social media campaigns continue to flood the political landscape, voters are being courted with passion — and promises — from all sides.

With only weeks left for polling, Bihar’s campaign trail has turned into a theatre of competing visions — one promising continuity and stability, the other pledging transformation and new beginnings.