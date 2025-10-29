The Indian Awaaz

BIHAR ELECTIONS

Bihar Election: Rahul Gandhi Launches Election Campaign from Muzaffarpur

Oct 29, 2025

AMN / PATNA

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi launched his election campaign for the Mahagathbandhan today from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Addressing a public rally in Sakra in Muzaffarpur, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is using Nitish Kumar’s face and running the government through remote control. He accused the BJP of having no concern for social justice, saying that this was why Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposed the caste census.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the Mahagathbandhan aims to establish industries in Bihar and, if voted to power, will create employment opportunities for the people of the state. He further accused the NDA government of harming small traders through demonetization and a flawed Goods and Services Tax (GST) policy.

