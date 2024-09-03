Cabinet approves 7 schemes to improve farmers’ lives with total outlay of Rs 14,235 crore

SUDHIR KUMAR

UNION Cabinet today approved seven schemes to improve farmers’ lives and increase their incomes at a total outlay of over 14,235 crore rupees.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Digital Agriculture Mission with total cost of 2817 crore rupees. Addressing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said major decisions have been taken in the cabinet meeting for improving the lives of farmers and increasing their income. He said the Digital Agriculture Mission is being developed on lines of the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure for agriculture.

Cabinet has approved Crop Science for Food and Nutritional Security with a total outlay of 3979 crore rupees. The initiative will prepare farmers for climate resilience and provide for food security by 2047.

Government has also decided to strengthen agriculture education, management, and social science with a total outlay of 2291 crore rupees. This has been done with a view to prepare agriculture students and researchers for current challenges.

Cabinet approved sustainable livestock health and production with outlay of 1702 crore rupees. The decision aims to increase farmers’ income from livestock and dairy. It approved sustainable development of Horticulture with total outlay of over 1129 crore rupees. The Union Cabinet has decided to strengthen the Krishi Vigyan Kendra with an outlay of 1202 crore rupees and natural resources management with a cost of 1115 crore rupees.

Cabinet today also approved a 309 Kilometre long new line project providing the shortest rail connectivity between two major commercial hubs – Mumbai and Indore – at total cost of 18,036 crores. The new railway project will come up between Indore and Manmad. The project will be completed by 2028-29.