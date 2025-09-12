C. P. Radhakrishnan Sworn in as Vice President of India

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu today administered the oath of Office of Vice President of India to C. P. Radhakrishnan at a Swearing-in-Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Mr C P Radhakrishnan’s predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, and Nitin Gadkari were present on the occasion.

After taking the oath of office, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office of Vice President of India to Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan at a Swearing-in-Ceremony held at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, former President of India Shri… pic.twitter.com/EcRgJe4gul — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 12, 2025

Mr Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the Vice Presidential elections held on the 9th of this month. NDA nominee Radhakrishnan bagged 452 votes, defeating the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Vice President CP Radhakrishnan a successful Vice Presidential tenure, dedicated to the service of the people. In a social media post, Mr. Modi called Mr. Radhakrishnan, a dedicated public servant and said that he has devoted his life to nation-building, social service and strengthening democratic values.

Born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan began his political journey as a student leader. He was actively involved in organisations such as the RSS. Since then, he has used politics as a medium to serve the public. He was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore.

Mr. Radhakrishnan has also served as Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. An agriculturist and industrialist by profession, he is admired for his integrity, vision, and unblemished public life. As Mr Radhakrishnan takes over as the Vice President, he will also be the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post.