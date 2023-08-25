इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2023 08:50:34      انڈین آواز

Business leaders of G20 nations join B20 Summit in New Delhi

During the three days Summit, Union Ministers, Trade Ministers of various countries, and several business leaders will share their ideas on the issues concerning businesses globally.

A R DAS / NEW DELHI

As part of the G20 the B20 Summit India 2023 began in New Delhi today. The theme of the R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.

Addressing the event, India G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, India is witnessing a fast paced growth and soon it is going to be the third largest economy.

He emphasised on the four key priorities of making the G20 presidency a people’s presidency. Talking about the priorities, Mr. Kant said, India is pushing the agenda of strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced economic growth by focussing to remove the protectionists measures. He said, accelerating the pace to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, emphasis on climate actions and rapid climate financing for leveraging growth of the global south and women led development are the other key priorities.

In his opening remarks, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and Chair of B20 India N Chandrasekaran said, India is committed to equitable growth particularly in the Global South. He said, India’s growth journey will shape the world’s future.

B20 Summit: Taming inflation key priority for economic growth, says FM Sitharaman

On the first day of the Summit today, seven sessions will be organized including B20 India priorities and recommendations from India for the world. Several Global and Indian business leaders including Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard Michael Miebach and President of World Economic Forum Borge Brende will attend the Summit.

Seven task forces were created for India’s Presidency in different areas. To focus and deliberate on the larger structural agenda, B20 India worked through two Action Councils on environmental, social, and governance in Business on African Economic Integration.

During the three days Summit, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr. S Jaishankar, Trade Ministers of various countries, and several business leaders will share their ideas on the issues concerning businesses globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the special session on the coming sunday as Chief Guest.

