BSNL Registers Profit of ₹280 Cr in Q4;



With First Back-to-Back Quarter Profits, FY 24-25 Shows Turnaround

AMN / NEW DELHI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today announced its audited results for the year ended on 31st March 2025. With PAT positive by ₹ 280 cr (vs. –₹ 849 cr Q4 FY 24-25), it is the first back-to-back profitable quarters, after showing a ₹ 262 cr profit in Q3.

On this remarkable achievement, Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said: “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, today marks a historic milestone in the evolution of India’s telecommunications sector. This is a landmark moment in BSNL’s journey. For the first time in 18 years, BSNL has posted consecutive quarterly net profits — not just operating profits or positive EBITDA margins, but actual net profits.

In Q3 of FY 2023–24, BSNL reported a net profit of ₹262 crore. I am proud to share with every citizen of the country that this momentum has not only sustained but strengthened, with BSNL registering a net profit of ₹280 crore in the January–March quarter. This achievement is a powerful testament to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s steadfast resolve and transformative vision for a self-reliant and digitally empowered India.”

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) audited results for the year ended 31st March 2025 were approved at the 243-rd meeting of the Board.

BSNL –FY-25 KEY FINANCIAL Performance at a Glance

Return to Profitability: Q4 of FY-25 PAT also positive by ₹ 280 cr (vs. –₹ 849 cr Q4 FY-24) after showing a ₹ 262 cr profit in Q3 — first back-to-back profitable quarters. Loss reduced by 58% – to ₹2,247 crore in FY-25; from ₹5,370 crore in FY-24.

Stronger Operating Metrics: EBITDA: FY-25: ₹ 5,396 cr up from FY-24: ₹ 2164 crore → increased margin to 23.01 % (up from 10.15 % FY-24). 27 circles turned EBITDA-positive in FY-25 (only 17 circles last year- FY-24); 10 circles turned PAT-positive in FY-25 (only 3 circles last year-FY-24).

Revenue Momentum: Operating revenue: FY-25 ₹20,841 cr (+7.8 %); FY-24 ₹19,330 cr. Total income: FY-25 ₹23,427 cr (+10 %); FY-24 ₹21,302 cr. The growth from all core revenue segments have increased when compared to last year: Mobility (incl. IUC): FY-25 ₹ 7499 cr (+6%). FTTH : FY-25 ₹ 2923 cr (+10 %). Leased Lines incl Ent.: FY-25 ₹ 4096 cr (+3.5%). Asset Monetisation: FY-25 ₹1120 cr (+77%)

Cost Discipline: Total expenditure down to ₹ 25,841 cr (–3 %)in FY-25; in FY-24 ₹26,673 crore Finance cost trimmed 14 % to ₹ 1,527 cr in FY-25 from ₹ 1,780 crore in FY-24. Increased CAPEX, increased Depreciation & Amortisation Costs(DAC) to ₹6,283 crore in FY-25 up from ₹ 5,755 crore in FY-24.

Also a Record CAPEX investment this year in FY 2025: Asset additions were worth ₹ 26,022 cr (₹ 15,324 cr of Equipments/towers etc. + ₹ 10,698 of Spectrum — the largest in company’s history, primarily 4G roll-out and fibre.



The outlook for the coming year will continue to show strong top-line revenue growth alongside a steady decline in operating costs—both critical to sustained profitability. However, in the near term, higher depreciation and amortisation arising from recent spectrum acquisitions and heavy capex will weigh on quarterly results despite these solid fundamentals. Over the medium to long term, BSNL’s profitability prospects are robust, supported by the nationwide rollout of 4G/5G (use of Atmanirbhar equipment), 5G Network-as-a-Service initiatives, investments in core infrastructure and upgradation of backhaul aging fibres. Although profit after tax may be subdued next fiscal year because of the sizeable capex and spectrum infusion, these investments are expected to spur accelerated growth and profitability thereafter. In addition, the ongoing asset-monetisation efforts will generate further funds that can be reinvested to further strengthen the company’s capital programme. We have almost doubled our asset monetisation this year.

The sharp turnaround is a testament to professional management, government support, and relentless focus on both the top line and bottom line. BSNL is not just being revived, but redefined,” said Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, I.T.S., CMD, BSNL. “With disciplined cost control and accelerated 4G/5G deployment, we are confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and delivering affordable, high-quality connectivity to every Indian — to whom we are deeply indebted. Our aim is not to chase profits, but to redefine telecom excellence in public service. When we consistently do the right things — deliver exceptional service, reach the unreached, and innovate for inclusivity — profits will naturally follow as a byproduct of that excellence.