CBDT extends date of filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to 15th September 2025

May 27, 2025

AMN

In view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing returns.

Accordingly, to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on 31st July, 2025, is extended to 15th September, 2025. A formal notification to this effect is being issued separately.

The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting. These changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities. Furthermore, credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May, 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension.

This extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process.    

