BSE warns investors against fake social media accounts using its officials’ photos

BIZ DESK

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today, October 24 ALERTED investors about miscreants using BSE’s officials’ photos to create fake social media IDs to spread misleading wealth advisory.

“It has come to the attention that photos of senior BSE officials are being used to create fake social media IDs. The IDs created claim to provide a wealth advisory solution to mislead gullible investors,” the stock exchange said in a statement.

Although BSE officials are free to start or support wealth management or consulting firms in any capacity, investors shouldn’t be duped by such false claims.

The Bombay Stock Exchange received 173 complaints against 102 companies in September this year. Source: ANI

“Investors are urged not to rely on any stock/share recommendation from any such fake social media handle and verify the source of communication before making any investment decisions,” the stock exchange said.