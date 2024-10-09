BSE Sensex advance over 500 points while the Nifty-50 settled above 25,000

Domestic benchmark indices rebounded today, snapping its six-day losing streak. The BSE Sensex advanced over 500 points while the Nifty-50 settled above 25,000. At close, the Sensex increased by 585 points, or 0.7 percent to close at 81,635, while the Nifty gained 217 points, or 0.8 percent to settle at 25,013.

In the NSE, 40 companies hit their 52 week high, 81 hit their 52 week low. The broader market at BSE ended in positive territory. The MidCap index was 1.8 percent up and the SmallCap index added nearly two and half percent. In the Sensex index, 19 out of 30 companies ended higher. The top gainers today were, Adani Ports surged over four and half percent, Mahindra and Mahindra increased nearly three and half percent, and Reliance added two percent.

Conversely, the top laggards today were, Tata Steel declined 2.8 percent, Titan lost over two and half percent, and Bajaj Financial Services fell more than two percent. Except metal, all other Sectoral Indices at the BSE, logged gains. The top gainers today were, Services rose more than three percent, Capital Goods as well as Industrials gained over 2.8 percent each and Power added nearly two and half percent.

Meanwhile, the only laggard today was metal which lost over one percent. The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as out of 4,045 Companies, shares of 3,024 advanced, 923 declined and 98 remain unchanged.