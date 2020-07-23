BRICS Trade Ministers Meet : India calls for transparency in trade & trust building

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for all nations to enhance transparency in their trade and build trust to prevent losing their role as a preeminent trade partner.

Addressing the 10th BRICS Trade Ministers virtual Meeting today, Mr Goyal said, it is trust and transparency which determines the sustainability of global supply chains and nations must demonstrate their compliance with global rules of trade to remain a part of global trade flow.

The Minister said that the ongoing crisis has exposed the world to vulnerabilities, forcing us to explore ways to support each other. He said that Trade can be an engine of reviving growth in such a scenario. Mr Goyal called for removing multiple hurdles in access to medicines at affordable prices created by the WTO rules for protecting intellectual property. He said that intellectual property rights should not block access to critical medicines and other devices required for the treatment of the disease.