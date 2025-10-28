BRICS Generation Call for Papers for an International Conference

Last Updated on October 28, 2025 11:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Syed Ali Mujtaba

Chennai: India is set to hold the Presidency of the 18th BRICS summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026. The dates are yet to be announced. The theme of the India summit is “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Commenting on the upcoming BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Under India’s BRICS presidency, we will work to define BRICS in a new form. BRICS will mean Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) is a global organization that originally comprised five countries, but now there are 10 members in this organization, and is known as BRICS+. The forthcoming summit in India is eagerly awaited because BRICS+ + has acquired a space of its own on the world stage in a short span of time.

It is in this context that a two-day international conference on “Women’s Empowerment through BRICS+ +,” is planned by the BRICS Generation, a nonprofit organization in Chennai, at a women’s College in the city.

BRICS Generation

“BRICS Generation” organizes seminars and conferences at regular intervals in different institutions in the city. This time, the conference is being organized at a women’s college, so the theme is “Women’s Empowerment through BRICS+.” The idea of the conference is to sensitize the young female minds, how BRICS+ is empowering the female gender of the global South through its platform.

Call for Papers

Here, several themes are for scholars to pick and choose, and deliberate on them through their paper presentation to give a gender perspective of BRICS+ nations.

1 – Economic Empowerment

i) Advancing Women’s Economic Participation in BRICS

ii) Global Leadership and Intra-BRICS Cooperation.

iii) Unlocking Growth Through Female Entrepreneurship in BRICS

iv) The Role of Women in Driving the BRICS Economies.

v) Economic Performance and Gender Equity in BRICS.

2- Leadership and Public Policy

I) Global Women Leadership Programme: Nurturing the Next Generation of Leaders in BRICS+

II) Women and Governance in BRICS: Bridging Policy Gaps for Gender Equality

III) The BRICS Women’s Agenda: Accelerating Action for a Gender-Equal World

IV) BRICS Women’s Leadership Forum: Forging a More Inclusive Global Governance

3- Technology and Innovation

I) Women in Innovation, Science & Entrepreneurship

II) Protecting Women in the BRICS Digital Space

III) Women Driving Innovation and Sustainable Growth through BRICS

IV) Empowering Women through Technology in BRICS.

V) Countering Misinformation and Misogyny in BRICS nations.

4- Social Development

I) Intersectionality in BRICS: Examining the Unique Challenges Faced by Women in Global South Nations

II) Addressing Discrimination Against Women in BRICS Nations

III) Women shaping a new Global Governance through BRICS Cooperation.

IV) Promoting Women’s Role in BRICS Political and Public Life.

5- Comparative analysis and social issues

i) A Comparative Analysis of Gender Equality and Women’s Challenges in BRICS Nations.

ii) Demographics and Development: Examining the Roots of Gender Inequality across BRICS Countries.

iii) Gender Discrimination in Employment: A BRICS Country Overview.

6- BRICS and Environment

i) Women’s Empowerment, Climate Action, and Development in BRICS

ii) BRICS and the Climate Crisis: A Gender-Responsive Approach to Sustainable Development.

Structure of the Conference

There will be six sessions in a day’s conference. Each season will comprise 90 minutes, where there will be 4 paper presentations made. The word limit of the paper is 2500 words, including footnotes and references. The presentation will be in PPT format to be completed in 20 minutes. The two-day conference will see 24 presentations being made. The presentation can be published in the form of a book for documentation.

Who can contribute to this Conference?

Students who have completed their post-graduation in any discipline, Research Scholars, Collegiate and University faculties, members of the media crop, or feminist intellectuals can contribute a paper and physically present it at the conference. Arrangement can be made for the online presentation as well.

Instructions to the Contributors

The first step is to send the 150-word abstract of the paper to the email address provided below. Those selected can be given immediate consent, and they should send the final paper before January 15, 2026. The contributors, who are from outside Chennai, are responsible for making their own arrangements for the paper presentation. They may request for online presentation. There is no registration fee, but there may be some cost in case if this is going to be published in the form of a book. The conference is planned after mid-January or early February.

Lastly, there should be a sufficient number of papers for organizing the conference successfully.

Dr Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist based in Chennai. He is a member of BRICS Generation (http://bricsgen.org/). The abstracts can be submitted to the email ID –(syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com).