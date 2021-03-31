Brazil’s military chiefs resign following President Jair Bolsonaro’s replacement of defence minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Chiefs of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces jointly resigned following President Jair Bolsonaro’s replacement of the defence minister. The announcement came after the heads of the army, navy and air force met with the new defense minister, Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto, yesterday. The Defense Ministry reported the resignations in a statement released without giving reasons. Replacements were not named.

Bolsonaro on Monday carried out a shake-up of top Cabinet positions that was initially seen as a response to demands for a course correction by lawmakers, diplomats and economists, particularly over his handling of the pandemic that has caused more than 300,000 deaths in Brazil.