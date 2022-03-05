Brazil govt to issue temporary visas for Ukrainians

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Brazilian government has said that it will issue temporary humanitarian visas and residency permits for Ukrainian nationals and other individuals who have been affected or displaced by the conflict with Russia.

According to the text published in the nation’s official gazette, the visas will be valid for 180 days and arriving Ukrainians can apply for residency permits lasting two years. Brazilian media have reported that the country has Latin America’s biggest population of Ukrainians and their descendants, ranging between 500,000 and 600,000.

Around 1.2 million people have already fled Ukraine amid the Russian Ukraine crisis, according to the latest figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

In the U.S., the Biden administration said Ukrainians who are already in the states would remain in the country under a form of humanitarian relief.