Boxing: Hussamuddin clinches silver;Shiva Thapa and Sonia claim bonze

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi

Commonwealth Games medallist boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin claimed silver medal at the 71st Strandja International Boxing Tournament after losing to Francesco Maietta in the final at in Sofia, Bulgaria.

India finished the tournament with three medals- a silver and two- bronze.

The 25-year-old, who clinched bronze in 2018 Gold Coast Games, put up a strong fight against the Italian boxer Maietta but unfortunately had to settle for silver medal in the tournament which saw 200 boxers presenting challenges in their respective categories.

With Hussamuddin’s silver, India concluded its campaign with three medals. Earlier, season campaigner Sonia Lather and Asian Championships silver medallist bagged bronze medal for the country.

While, World Championships silver medallist Sonia lost her 57 kg semi-final bout against Luliia Tsyplakova of Ukraine, Thapa suffered a defeat against Georgia’s Lasha Guruli in the 63kg semi-final.

