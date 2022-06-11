FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bolivia: Former President Jeanine Anez Chávez sentenced to 10 years in prison for mounting coup in 2019

In Bolivia, a court yesterday found former President Jeanine Anez Chávez guilty of mounting a coup in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. She has been convicted of making decisions contrary to the constitution and of dereliction of duty. Prosecutors said, Anez violated norms that guaranteed the constitutional and democratic order after Bolivia’s 2019 Presidential Elections. Anez, then the most senior member of the country’s Parliament, ascended to the Presidency after President Evo Morales resigned in 2019. Morales, who ruled Bolivia for nearly 14 years by then, resigned after people and the military called on him to go following a disputed election result in October 2019.

Anez, who has been detained since March 2021 on initial charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy, was not allowed to attend the trial in person.

